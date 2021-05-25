210525-N-EI510-0060 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 fires on a target during a live fire exercise with the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 25, 2021, in support of the NATO-led joint multilateral exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Staff from Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), and U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), as the maritime Component Command (MCC), are charged with employing maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Steadfast defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 05:00 Photo ID: 6665283 VIRIN: 210525-N-D0455-0060 Resolution: 4498x2994 Size: 447.62 KB Location: PT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, n MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.