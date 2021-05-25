Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise [Image 5 of 10]

    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise

    PORTUGAL

    05.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    210525-N-EI510-0097 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 fires on a target during a live fire exercise with the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 25, 2021, in support of the NATO-led joint multilateral exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Staff from Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), and U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), as the maritime Component Command (MCC), are charged with employing maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Steadfast defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 05:00
    Photo ID: 6665285
    VIRIN: 210525-N-D0455-0097
    Resolution: 4928x2772
    Size: 453.22 KB
    Location: PT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) ship FS Normandie conducts manoeuvres off the coast of Portugal
    The Combat Systems Engineering Department of Standing NATO Maritime Group One Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts Close-In Weapons System pre-fire checks and ammunition loading
    Standing NATO Maritime Group One ship FS Normandie conducts manoeuvres off the coast of Portugal
    n MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise
    A Sailor fires a .50 Cal. Machine Gun on a target during a live fire exercise
    A Military Sealift Command civil service mariner launches an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter
    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise
    A Sailor fires a .50 Cal. Machine Gun on a target during a live fire exercise
    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT