Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Combat Systems Engineering Department of Standing NATO Maritime Group One Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts Close-In Weapons System pre-fire checks and ammunition loading [Image 2 of 10]

    The Combat Systems Engineering Department of Standing NATO Maritime Group One Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts Close-In Weapons System pre-fire checks and ammunition loading

    PORTUGAL

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    The Combat Systems Engineering Department of Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) pre-fire checks and ammunition loading in advance of an anti-aircraft training serial off the coast of Portugal on May 26, 2021 during Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21). STDE21 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. STDE21’s Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal. (NATO photo by Sailor 1st Class Bryan Underwood, Royal Canadian Navy).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 05:00
    Photo ID: 6665281
    VIRIN: 210526-N-D0455-003
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: PT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Combat Systems Engineering Department of Standing NATO Maritime Group One Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts Close-In Weapons System pre-fire checks and ammunition loading [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) ship FS Normandie conducts manoeuvres off the coast of Portugal
    The Combat Systems Engineering Department of Standing NATO Maritime Group One Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts Close-In Weapons System pre-fire checks and ammunition loading
    Standing NATO Maritime Group One ship FS Normandie conducts manoeuvres off the coast of Portugal
    n MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise
    A Sailor fires a .50 Cal. Machine Gun on a target during a live fire exercise
    A Military Sealift Command civil service mariner launches an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter
    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise
    A Sailor fires a .50 Cal. Machine Gun on a target during a live fire exercise
    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter fires on a target during a live fire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT