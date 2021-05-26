The Combat Systems Engineering Department of Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) pre-fire checks and ammunition loading in advance of an anti-aircraft training serial off the coast of Portugal on May 26, 2021 during Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21). STDE21 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. STDE21’s Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal. (NATO photo by Sailor 1st Class Bryan Underwood, Royal Canadian Navy).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 05:00 Photo ID: 6665281 VIRIN: 210526-N-D0455-003 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 2.2 MB Location: PT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Combat Systems Engineering Department of Standing NATO Maritime Group One Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts Close-In Weapons System pre-fire checks and ammunition loading [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.