Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) ship FS Normandie conducts manoeuvres off the coast of Portugal on May 26, 2021 during Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21). SNMG1 is one of two NATO Standing Naval Forces participating in STDE21, a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. STDE21’s Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal. (NATO photo by Sailor 1st Class Bryan Underwood, Royal Canadian Navy).

