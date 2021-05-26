Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) ship FS Normandie conducts manoeuvres off the coast of Portugal [Image 1 of 10]

    Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) ship FS Normandie conducts manoeuvres off the coast of Portugal

    PORTUGAL

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) ship FS Normandie conducts manoeuvres off the coast of Portugal on May 26, 2021 during Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21). SNMG1 is one of two NATO Standing Naval Forces participating in STDE21, a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. STDE21’s Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal. (NATO photo by Sailor 1st Class Bryan Underwood, Royal Canadian Navy).

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

