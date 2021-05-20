On the Training Grounds

A recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), faces his opponent during a pugil sticks event May, 2021. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques during the spar. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)



The pugil sticks event is strictly for learning, so every precaution regarding safety is taken seriously. While participating, recruits wear protective gear on their bodies to avoid serious injury, and head shots aren't allowed during a spar. Pugil sticks give recruits the chance to practice the skills they learn in Marine Corps Martial Arts Program classes (MCMAP), ensuring recruits have a basic understanding of hand to hand combat. Following recruit training, Marines can learn advanced MCMAP techniques throughout their career, earning different colored belts representing what level they’re on. Marines can be awarded the colors tan, grey, green, brown, and black. Recruits aren’t eligible to graduate recruit training without earning their tan belts, so MCMAP classes and events like pupil sticks are important to the betterment of each recruit.

