On the Training Grounds

A recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), stands in formation during a final drill evaluation May, 2021. Final drill was completed before recruits were moved up to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton for the third phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)



Once recruits learn to drill as a platoon, they are able to execute orders collectively while marching with their drill instructors. Platoons are evaluated by the Drill Masters, the drill instructors who are responsible for ensuring battalions are effectively teaching drill to recruits. Drill Masters score platoons on how well they can drill as individuals and as a platoon, as well as their drill instructor marching them. Drill is important in recruit training not only because it’s used throughout the entire Marine Corps, but because it instills discipline, confidence, and eliminates individualism.

