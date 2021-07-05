Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On the Training Grounds [Image 2 of 5]

    On the Training Grounds

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), stands in formation during a final drill evaluation May, 2021. Final drill was completed before recruits were moved up to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton for the third phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Once recruits learn to drill as a platoon, they are able to execute orders collectively while marching with their drill instructors. Platoons are evaluated by the Drill Masters, the drill instructors who are responsible for ensuring battalions are effectively teaching drill to recruits. Drill Masters score platoons on how well they can drill as individuals and as a platoon, as well as their drill instructor marching them. Drill is important in recruit training not only because it’s used throughout the entire Marine Corps, but because it instills discipline, confidence, and eliminates individualism.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:29
    Photo ID: 6663920
    VIRIN: 210507-M-CI314-1087
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 893.58 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Training Grounds [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    On the Training Grounds
    On the Training Grounds
    On the Training Grounds
    On the Training Grounds
    On the Training Grounds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT