    On the Training Grounds [Image 3 of 5]

    On the Training Grounds

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), encourages a recruit during the obstacle course May, 2021. The obstacle course tested recruits’ physical strength, balance, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    The O Course is designed to exercise an individual’s endurance and agility. Marines will use the O Course as a form of physical training throughout their career, but it all starts in recruit training. Recruits are required to complete the O Course multiple times before finishing the event with a rope climb. Drill instructors are present the entirety of training, but are crucial during events like this. Their job is to encourage and teach recruits the proper ways to maneuver through the course. Safety is a priority and a responsibility drill instructors carry, and they keep a close watch as recruits attempt the course. It’s their job to make sure everyone is safely participating in the course, hydrating, and landing properly.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
