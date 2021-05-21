Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On the Training Grounds [Image 4 of 5]

    On the Training Grounds

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), executes a pull-up during a physical fitness test (PFT) May, 2021. The PFT consisted of pull-ups, crunches, and a 3 mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Recruits take a PFT for the first time in recruit training, and will continue to do so as Marines for the entirety of their careers. Marines take a PFT once a year to maintain and document their physical fitness level. Being physically fit is one of the defining factors of a Marine, and it starts in recruit training. To ensure recruits are achieving the Marine Corps’ physical fitness standards, they run a PFT in recruit training, just as they will be expected to do as Marines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:29
    Photo ID: 6663922
    VIRIN: 210521-M-CI314-1045
    Resolution: 4736x3157
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Training Grounds [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    On the Training Grounds
    On the Training Grounds
    On the Training Grounds
    On the Training Grounds
    On the Training Grounds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT