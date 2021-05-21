A recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), executes a pull-up during a physical fitness test (PFT) May, 2021. The PFT consisted of pull-ups, crunches, and a 3 mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
Recruits take a PFT for the first time in recruit training, and will continue to do so as Marines for the entirety of their careers. Marines take a PFT once a year to maintain and document their physical fitness level. Being physically fit is one of the defining factors of a Marine, and it starts in recruit training. To ensure recruits are achieving the Marine Corps’ physical fitness standards, they run a PFT in recruit training, just as they will be expected to do as Marines.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 13:29
|Photo ID:
|6663922
|VIRIN:
|210521-M-CI314-1045
|Resolution:
|4736x3157
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On the Training Grounds [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT