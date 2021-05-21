On the Training Grounds

A recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), executes a pull-up during a physical fitness test (PFT) May, 2021. The PFT consisted of pull-ups, crunches, and a 3 mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)



Recruits take a PFT for the first time in recruit training, and will continue to do so as Marines for the entirety of their careers. Marines take a PFT once a year to maintain and document their physical fitness level. Being physically fit is one of the defining factors of a Marine, and it starts in recruit training. To ensure recruits are achieving the Marine Corps’ physical fitness standards, they run a PFT in recruit training, just as they will be expected to do as Marines.

