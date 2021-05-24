A recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), carries a log with his company during log drills at MCRD, May 15, 2021. Recruits had to work together and carry the weight of the log in order to successfully complete the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)



The log drill exercise requires recruits to work together carrying a log in a lap, stopping to perform exercises. The exercises are done in synch, moving the log together while recruits execute squats, presses, curls, side dips, and more. While moving the log, recruits communicate how fast or slow to march, where to turn, and when to move the log to the opposite shoulder. This exercise teaches recruits how to work as a group, and how to communicate under stress. These are important skills to learn before graduating and moving on into the Marine Corps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:29 Photo ID: 6663919 VIRIN: 210524-M-CI314-1022 Resolution: 3660x2440 Size: 553.63 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On the Training Grounds [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.