    On the Training Grounds [Image 1 of 5]

    On the Training Grounds

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), carries a log with his company during log drills at MCRD, May 15, 2021. Recruits had to work together and carry the weight of the log in order to successfully complete the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    The log drill exercise requires recruits to work together carrying a log in a lap, stopping to perform exercises. The exercises are done in synch, moving the log together while recruits execute squats, presses, curls, side dips, and more. While moving the log, recruits communicate how fast or slow to march, where to turn, and when to move the log to the opposite shoulder. This exercise teaches recruits how to work as a group, and how to communicate under stress. These are important skills to learn before graduating and moving on into the Marine Corps.

