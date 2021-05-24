Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raising morale on the runway [Image 7 of 7]

    Raising morale on the runway

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a group photo after completing the 5K Runway Series, May 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Squadrons were encouraged to run together to build both morale and military readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:24
    Photo ID: 6663564
    VIRIN: 210524-F-VY348-0266
    Resolution: 5471x3651
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raising morale on the runway [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raising morale on the runway
    Raising morale on the runway
    Raising morale on the runway
    Raising morale on the runway
    Raising morale on the runway
    Raising morale on the runway
    Raising morale on the runway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Raising morale on the runway

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    leadership
    multinational
    DoD
    expeditionary
    Interoperability
    mobility
    86th Airlift Wing
    resilience
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    combat readiness
    Ramstein Air Base
    bilateral
    Military
    United States Air Force
    exercise
    Airman
    USAF
    joint operations
    training
    air power
    building partner capacity
    86 AW
    435th Contingency Response Group
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    air superiority
    435th Security Forces Squadron
    435th Contingency Response Squadron
    435th Contingency Response Support Squadron
    World’s Best Wing
    5K Runway Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT