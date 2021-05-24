U.S. Air Force Airmen run on the flight line, May 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Approximately 250 active duty personnel participated in the run, building combat readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6663562 VIRIN: 210524-F-VY348-0201 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.44 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raising morale on the runway [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.