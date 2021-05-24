Raising morale on the runway

U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare for the 5K Runway Series, May 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Approximately 250 active duty personnel participated in the run, building combat readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 10:27
|Photo ID:
|6663560
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-VY348-0081
|Resolution:
|6602x4406
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
