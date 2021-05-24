U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare for the 5K Runway Series, May 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Approximately 250 active duty personnel participated in the run, building combat readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:27 Photo ID: 6663560 VIRIN: 210524-F-VY348-0081 Resolution: 6602x4406 Size: 1.45 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raising morale on the runway [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.