A U.S. Air Force Airman crosses the finish line at the 5K Runway Series, May 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 5K Runway Series will be a monthly occurrence open to all active duty military members to help maintain physical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:27 Photo ID: 6663561 VIRIN: 210524-F-VY348-0229 Resolution: 4084x6119 Size: 683.55 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raising morale on the runway [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.