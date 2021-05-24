A U.S. Air Force Airman crosses the finish line at the 5K Runway Series, May 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 5K Runway Series will be a monthly occurrence open to all active duty military members to help maintain physical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 10:27
|Photo ID:
|6663561
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-VY348-0229
|Resolution:
|4084x6119
|Size:
|683.55 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raising morale on the runway [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
