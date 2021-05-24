A U.S. Air Force Airman strikes a pose after finishing the 5K Runway Series, May 24, 2021, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 5K Runway Series took participants around the flight line and onto the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6663563
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-VY348-0230
|Resolution:
|4879x7310
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raising morale on the runway [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT