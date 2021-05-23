Lt. Col. Charles McWilliams, brigade operations officer, addresses Soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, standing in formation following a promotion ceremony, May 23, 2021, during pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas. The brigade is preparing for an overseas deployment to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 20:39
|Photo ID:
|6662775
|VIRIN:
|210523-Z-QR920-0116
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pre-Deployment Promotion Ceremony [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
