    Pre-Deployment Promotion Ceremony [Image 27 of 29]

    Pre-Deployment Promotion Ceremony

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Lt. Col. Charles McWilliams, brigade operations officer, addresses Soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, standing in formation following a promotion ceremony, May 23, 2021, during pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas. The brigade is preparing for an overseas deployment to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    Nebraska National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    67th MEB

