Eric Otte Promotion to Major

Eric Otte, military police officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to the rank of major in the Nebraska Army National Guard, May 23, 2021, during pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas. Otte was promoted by Lt. Col. Charles McWilliams, brigade operations officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

