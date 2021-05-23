James Burklund Promotion to First Lieutenant

James Burklund, transportation officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to the rank of first lieutenant in the Nebraska Army National Guard, May 23, 2021, during pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas. Burklund was promoted by Maj. Jessica Wolff, brigade logistics officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

