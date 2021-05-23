Luke Ritz, engineer officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to the rank of major in the Nebraska Army National Guard, May 23, 2021, during pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas. Ritz was promoted by Lt. Col. Charles McWilliams, brigade operations officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 20:39
|Photo ID:
|6662770
|VIRIN:
|210523-Z-QR920-0095
|Resolution:
|2619x3928
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Ritz Promotion to Major [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
