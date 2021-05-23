Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Ritz Promotion to Major [Image 22 of 29]

    Luke Ritz Promotion to Major

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Luke Ritz, engineer officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to the rank of major in the Nebraska Army National Guard, May 23, 2021, during pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas. Ritz was promoted by Lt. Col. Charles McWilliams, brigade operations officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    Nebraska National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    67th MEB

