Luke Ritz Promotion to Major

Luke Ritz, engineer officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to the rank of major in the Nebraska Army National Guard, May 23, 2021, during pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas. Ritz was promoted by Lt. Col. Charles McWilliams, brigade operations officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

