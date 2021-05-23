Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    James Burklund Promotion to First Lieutenant [Image 13 of 29]

    James Burklund Promotion to First Lieutenant

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    James Burklund, transportation officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to the rank of first lieutenant in the Nebraska Army National Guard, May 23, 2021, during pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas. Burklund was promoted by Maj. Jessica Wolff, brigade logistics officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021
    Photo ID: 6662761
    VIRIN: 210523-Z-QR920-0054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    This work, James Burklund Promotion to First Lieutenant [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    67th MEB

