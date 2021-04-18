Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol

Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMSL 623) crewmembers gather together for a team Yoga session during a rest day while patrolling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Balancing a high-operational tempo while patrolling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast prioritizes mental and physical health. The crew takes every advantage to foster a healthy lifestyle while underway as well as build comradery when possible. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Ryan Carroll.
