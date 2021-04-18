Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol [Image 4 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMSL 623) crewmembers gather together for a team Yoga session during a rest day while patrolling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Balancing a high-operational tempo while patrolling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast prioritizes mental and physical health. The crew takes every advantage to foster a healthy lifestyle while underway as well as build comradery when possible. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Ryan Carroll.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US
    USCG
    underway
    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast
    counterdrug mission

