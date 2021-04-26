Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol [Image 1 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol

    MEXICO

    04.26.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast’s (WMEC 623) Supply Officer, Ens. Grace Hodges, stands with the Port’s Husbanding Agent representative and the Secretaría de Marina (SEMAR) Captain of the Port, April 26, 20201. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast coordinated with local representatives and international partners to facilitate resource replenishment and crew rest from April 26-29, 2021, during their counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    USCG
    underway
    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast
    counterdrug mission

