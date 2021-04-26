Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol

Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast’s (WMEC 623) Supply Officer, Ens. Grace Hodges, stands with the Port’s Husbanding Agent representative and the Secretaría de Marina (SEMAR) Captain of the Port, April 26, 20201. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast coordinated with local representatives and international partners to facilitate resource replenishment and crew rest from April 26-29, 2021, during their counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

