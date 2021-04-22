Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol

Crewmembers of Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) get underway during small boat operations on April 22, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast seized more than 2,400 pounds of cocaine while patrolling the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Ryan Carroll.)

