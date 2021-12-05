The cuttermen of Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) inducted First Class Petty Officer Garrett Jeskey as a cutterman on May 11, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast’s cuttermen have more than 100 years of sea time when combined together. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Ryan Carroll.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 18:03 Photo ID: 6662628 VIRIN: 210511-G-G0200-1001 Resolution: 1616x1080 Size: 1011.11 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.