The cuttermen of Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) inducted First Class Petty Officer Garrett Jeskey as a cutterman on May 11, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast’s cuttermen have more than 100 years of sea time when combined together. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Ryan Carroll.)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 18:03
|Photo ID:
|6662628
|VIRIN:
|210511-G-G0200-1001
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|1011.11 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT