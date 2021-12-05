Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol [Image 2 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The cuttermen of Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) inducted First Class Petty Officer Garrett Jeskey as a cutterman on May 11, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast’s cuttermen have more than 100 years of sea time when combined together. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Ryan Carroll.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 18:03
    Photo ID: 6662628
    VIRIN: 210511-G-G0200-1001
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 1011.11 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    underway
    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast
    counterdrug mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT