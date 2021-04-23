Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol [Image 6 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) steaming in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on April 23, 2021. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast seized more than 2,400 pounds of cocaine while patrolling in international waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ens. Grace Hodges.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 18:05
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US
    TAGS

    USCG
    underway
    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast
    counterdrug mission

