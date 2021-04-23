Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) steaming in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on April 23, 2021. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast seized more than 2,400 pounds of cocaine while patrolling in international waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ens. Grace Hodges.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 18:05 Photo ID: 6662632 VIRIN: 210423-G-G0200-1002 Resolution: 1545x1032 Size: 794.25 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns home from counterdrug patrol [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.