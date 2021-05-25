Land Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 25, 2021) Capt. Andrew Ring, from Wilmore, Kansas, passes through side boys during a change of command ceremony for the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), May 25. Ring relieved Capt. Michael Luckett, from Banning, California, as Land's commanding officer during the ceremony held aboard Land. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

