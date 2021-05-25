Land Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 25, 2021) Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, passes through side boys during a change of command ceremony for the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), May 25. Capt. Andrew Ring, from Wilmore, Kansas, relieved Capt. Michael Luckett, from Banning, California, as Land's commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

