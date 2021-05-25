Land Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 25, 2021) Capt. Andrew Ring, from Wilmore, Kansas, relieves Capt. Michael Luckett, from Banning, California, as commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a change of command ceremony aboard Land, May 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Location: APRA HARBOR, GU