Land Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 25, 2021) Capt. Michael Luckett, from Banning, California, delievers remarks during a change of command ceremony for the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), May 25. Capt. Andrew Ring, from Wilmore, Kansas, relieved Luckett as Land's commanding officer during the ceremony held aboard Land. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

