    354th at Young Tactical Landing Site [Image 13 of 15]

    354th at Young Tactical Landing Site

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deland Reed, 354th Fighter Squadron dedicated crew chief, moves a ladder in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to an unpaved landing zone in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept, as well as dynamic force and agile combat employment, which prepares Airmen for potential conflict with adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 23:04
    Photo ID: 6661236
    VIRIN: 210522-F-FZ485-1484
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th at Young Tactical Landing Site [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

