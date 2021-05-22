Airmen from the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit recover an A-10 Thunderbolt II after landing at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to an unpaved landing zone in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept, as well as dynamic force and agile combat employment, which prepares Airmen for potential conflict with adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 23:03 Photo ID: 6661234 VIRIN: 210522-F-FZ485-1261 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.73 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th at Young Tactical Landing Site [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.