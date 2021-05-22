354th at Young Tactical Landing Site

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to an unpaved landing zone in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept that utilizes dynamic force and agile combat employment in order to successfully establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

