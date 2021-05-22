Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th at Young Tactical Landing Site [Image 15 of 15]

    354th at Young Tactical Landing Site

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to an unpaved landing zone to test the operational agility of the 355th Wing in austere and contested locations, a priority of Air Mobility Command’s Mobility Guardian 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 23:04
    Photo ID: 6661238
    VIRIN: 210522-F-FZ485-1431
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th at Young Tactical Landing Site [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

