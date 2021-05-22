354th at Young Tactical Landing Site

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to an unpaved landing zone to test the operational agility of the 355th Wing in austere and contested locations, a priority of Air Mobility Command’s Mobility Guardian 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

