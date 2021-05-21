354th at Young Tactical Landing Site

Senior Airman Christian Moran-Rudd, 355th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, observes an A-10 Thunderbolt II formation at Young Tactical Landing Site, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 21, 2021. The 355th OSS deployed to an unpaved landing zone in support of Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise used to pursue the Dynamic Wing concept, strengthening dynamic force and agile combat employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

