RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft taxis down the runway during an elephant walk with a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and a Royal Air Force A330 Voyager aircraft May 20, 2021, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The elephant walk was part of the European Tanker Symposium which brings tanker crew from NATO countries, along with other U.S. and Canadian forces together to share experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB