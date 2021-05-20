Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium [Image 7 of 8]

    RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft taxis down the runway during an elephant walk with a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and a Royal Air Force A330 Voyager aircraft May 20, 2021, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The elephant walk was part of the European Tanker Symposium which brings tanker crew from NATO countries, along with other U.S. and Canadian forces together to share experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

