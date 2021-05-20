RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, Royal Air Force A330 Voyager and U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft perform an “elephant walk” down the runway May 20, 2021, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The elephant walk, followed by a formation flight, was part of the European tanker Symposium which brings tanker crew from NATO countries, along with other U.S. and Canadian forces together to share experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

