U.S. Air Force and NATO partners joined forces for the European Tanker Symposium held May 18 to 21, 2021, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. NATO allies from countries including Finland, France, Germany and Hungary attended virtually to discuss the future of European interoperability and strengthen alliances by sharing experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 08:22
|Photo ID:
|6659841
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-EJ686-1025
|Resolution:
|2280x2883
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium
