RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium

U.S. Air Force and NATO partners joined forces for the European Tanker Symposium held May 18 to 21, 2021, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. NATO allies from countries including Finland, France, Germany and Hungary attended virtually to discuss the future of European interoperability and strengthen alliances by sharing experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

