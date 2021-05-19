U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force tanker crew join together and listen as Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, gives opening remarks at the European Tanker Symposium May 20, 2021, at RAF Mildenhall, England. NATO allies from countries including Finland, France, Germany and Hungary attended virtually to discuss the future of European interoperability and strengthen alliances by sharing experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium
