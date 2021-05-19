Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium [Image 2 of 8]

    RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force tanker crew join together and listen as Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, gives opening remarks at the European Tanker Symposium May 20, 2021, at RAF Mildenhall, England. NATO allies from countries including Finland, France, Germany and Hungary attended virtually to discuss the future of European interoperability and strengthen alliances by sharing experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021
