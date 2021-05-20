RAF Mildenhall hosts European Tanker Symposium

A Royal Air Force A330 Voyager from RAF Brize Norton, England, taxis past the air traffic control tower as it prepares to take off May 20, 2021, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The Voyager took part in an elephant walk and formation flight as part of the European Tanker Symposium which brings tanker crew from NATO countries, along with other U.S. and Canadian forces together to share experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

