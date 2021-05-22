Wolf Pack leaves for Red Flag 21-2

Tech. Sgts. Shane King and Chad Marcou, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief flight chiefs, supervise Senior Airman Mequail Fridge, 80th AMU crew chief, marshal an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th AMU flew to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to participate in Red Flag Alaska 21-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

