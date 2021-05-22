Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack leaves for Red Flag 21-2 [Image 3 of 10]

    Wolf Pack leaves for Red Flag 21-2

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Caitlyn Reid, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, and 1st Lt. Christian Funk, 80th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2021. The 80th FS and 80th AMU flew to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to participate in Red Flag Alaska 21-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Photo ID: 6659678
    VIRIN: 210522-F-SQ280-1010
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.45 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack leaves for Red Flag 21-2 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolf Pack
    80th Fighter Squadron
    JUVATS
    80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Red Flag 21-2
    Mission Ops

