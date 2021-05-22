Wolf Pack leaves for Red Flag 21-2

Senior Airman Caitlyn Reid, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, and 1st Lt. Christian Funk, 80th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2021. The 80th FS and 80th AMU flew to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to participate in Red Flag Alaska 21-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

