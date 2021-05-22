Wolf Pack leaves for Red Flag 21-2

Airman 1st Class Riley Leadingham, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member moves an F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit boarding ladder at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th AMU flew to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to participate in Red Flag Alaska 21-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

