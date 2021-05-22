Wolf Pack leaves for Red Flag 21-2

Capt. Tyler D’Agostino, 8th Fighter Wing flight safety officer and 80th Fighter Squadron pilot, climbs into an F-16 Fighting Falcon before flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. The 80th FS and 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit flew to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to participate in Red Flag Alaska 21-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

