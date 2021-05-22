Airman 1st Class Kayla Breeden, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, performs a preflight check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th AMU flew to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to participate in Red Flag Alaska 21-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 03:12 Photo ID: 6659681 VIRIN: 210522-F-SQ280-1196 Resolution: 4743x3166 Size: 6.95 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack leaves for Red Flag 21-2 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.