210523-N-WP865-1000
STRAIT OF GIBRALTER (May 23, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), bottom, and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17)pass the Rock of Gibralter during a strait transit, May 23, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Strait of Gibralter with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 01:54
|Photo ID:
|6659580
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-WP865-1000
|Resolution:
|3784x2523
|Size:
|816.44 KB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210523-N-WP865-1000 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
