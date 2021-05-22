Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210522-N-BF356-1317

    210522-N-BF356-1317

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210522-N-BF356-1317
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Tyler Hosner, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), performs maintenance on a forklift in the ship's hangar bay, May 22, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210522-N-BF356-1317 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    CPR-4

