ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Tyler Hosner, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), performs maintenance on a forklift in the ship's hangar bay, May 22, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 01:54 Photo ID: 6659582 VIRIN: 210522-N-BF356-1317 Resolution: 4055x6082 Size: 1.14 MB Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210522-N-BF356-1317 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.