210523-N-WP865-1003

STRAIT OF GIBRALTER (May 23, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), bottom, and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17)pass the Rock of Gibralter during a strait transit, May 23, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Strait of Gibralter with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021