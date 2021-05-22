210522-N-BF356-1204

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 22, 2021) Cryptologic Technician 2nd Class Allen Pinder, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), searches for surface contacts using the ship’s “big eyes” during a strait transit, May 22, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Strait of Gibraltar with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 01:54 Photo ID: 6659581 VIRIN: 210522-N-BF356-1204 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.37 MB Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210522-N-BF356-1204 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.