210522-N-BF356-1062

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 22, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), bottom, transits the Strait of Gibraltar behind the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), May 22, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Strait of Gibraltar with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 01:54 Photo ID: 6659579 VIRIN: 210522-N-BF356-1062 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.17 MB Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210522-N-BF356-1062 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.