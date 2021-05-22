Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210522-N-BF356-1062 [Image 2 of 6]

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 22, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), bottom, transits the Strait of Gibraltar behind the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), May 22, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Strait of Gibraltar with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 01:54
    Photo ID: 6659579
    VIRIN: 210522-N-BF356-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210522-N-BF356-1062 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    CPR-4

