U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, welcomes Lt. Gen. James E. Rainey, the commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to speak as the guest of honor for the 3rd ID Ball at Jekyll Island, Georgia, May 21, 2021. Rainey, a former 3rd ID commander, led the Division throughout a deployment in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan. The ball was the final event of Marne Week, which is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the “Rock of the Marne” and part of its 104-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 23:26 Photo ID: 6658666 VIRIN: 210521-A-DP764-004 Resolution: 4416x2944 Size: 7.58 MB Location: JEKYLL ISLAND, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Infantry Division Ball celebrates 104 years of Marne history [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.