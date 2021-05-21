Third Infantry Division Ball celebrates 104 years of Marne history

U.S. Army Soldiers, veterans and family members of the 3rd Infantry Division attend the Division Ball, hosted by the Society of the 3rd ID, at Jekyll Island, Georgia, May 21, 2021. The ball was the final event of Marne Week, which is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the “Rock of the Marne” and part of its 104-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

